Bayern forward Jamal Musiala remains out for Stuttgart game with lingering injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala remains injured and will miss the team’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Saturday.

“He won’t be in the squad,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said Friday of Musiala, who has been out with a hip injury.

The 21-year-old Musiala hasn’t played since Bayern’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Oct. 2. Bayern announced two days later that the attacker would be “out for the time being.”

Kompany said he wasn’t sure if French defender Dayot Upamecano will be fit for Stuttgart. Eric Dier or Leon Goretzka could fill in in central defense alongside Kim Min-jae if Upamecano fails to recover for Stuttgart.

Stuttgart, which finished runner-up last season, has had a mixed start to this season, but Sebastian Hoeness’ team routed Borussia Dortmund 5-1 and is expected to be among Leverkusen’s biggest challengers again.

Bayern remains unbeaten under Kompany in six Bundesliga games and leads the table on goal difference ahead of Leipzig, which visits Mainz earlier Saturday.

