Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz injures ankle on Germany duty

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen says its star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has injured his ankle while on international duty with the Germany team.

The club said Tuesday that a scan revealed Wirtz had injured the joint capsule in his right ankle while playing in Germany’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League on Monday. Leverkusen says the injury didn’t involve an opposing player. The 21-year-old Wirtz went off at halftime in the game.

While Leverkusen described the injury as “minor,” the club added it was “not yet clear when Wirtz will rejoin team training.”

That could make him a doubt for the German champion’s game Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, or next week’s visit to French club Brest in the Champions League.

