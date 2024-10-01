All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|y-Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|y-Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|x-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|x-Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|y-Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|x-Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
