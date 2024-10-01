Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

October 1, 2024, 10:56 PM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000
x-New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
y-Baltimore 0 1 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Detroit 1 0 1.000
y-Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
x-Houston 0 1 .000 ½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
y-New York 1 0 1.000
Miami 0 0 .000 ½
x-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
y-Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
x-Milwaukee 0 1 .000 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB
y-San Diego 1 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

