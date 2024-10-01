All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — x-New York 0 0 .000 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — x-New York 0 0 .000 — Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — y-Baltimore 0 1 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Detroit 1 0 1.000 — y-Kansas City 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 ½ Minnesota 0 0 .000 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — Oakland 0 0 .000 — Seattle 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 — x-Houston 0 1 .000 ½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB y-New York 1 0 1.000 — Miami 0 0 .000 ½ x-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½ Washington 0 0 .000 ½ y-Atlanta 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 — x-Milwaukee 0 1 .000 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB y-San Diego 1 0 1.000 — Arizona 0 0 .000 ½ Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½ San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

