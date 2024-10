Gauff rallies against qualifier to reach China Open semis against Badosa

BEIJING (AP) — Sixth-ranked Coco Gauff again made a slow start and had to rally to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia…

BEIJING (AP) — Sixth-ranked Coco Gauff again made a slow start and had to rally to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to make the China Open semifinals on Thursday for a second straight year.

Gauff will next play Paula Badosa of Spain, who ended local wild card Zhang Shuai’s unexpected run at the title.

The No. 115-ranked Yuliia Starodubtseva — who will crack the top 100 for the first time on Monday — had not lost a set in her three matches this week and quickly took the lead, making 10 winners and holding Gauff to zero in an error-strewn first set for the American.

Gauff also lost the first set against Naomi Osaka in the previous round before Osaka retired because of a lower back injury.

Starodubtseva last month became the first woman in the Open era to qualify for all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year, and former U.S. Open champion Gauff found a response against her.

Gauff saved two break points in her opening service game of the second set. A service break propelled her ahead 3-1. After another narrow escape on her next service game, Gauff lost only three more games for the rest of the quarterfinal.

“I can’t control how I play or how she plays, but I can just try to control my mindset and commit to the process,” Gauff said.

Zhang’s drought-busting week came to a shuddering halt as Badosa continued her own resurgence in a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory in their quarterfinal.

The Spaniard has won 28 of her last 35 matches dating to May and made the semifinals of three of her past five tournaments. There was also a run to the U.S. Open quarterfinals last month.

But the story of the week has been the 35-year-old Zhang, who entered the China Open on a 24-match losing streak — the second longest in the Open era — and ranked No. 595. She didn’t drop a set in four previous matches this week.

The Chinese wild card had no answer, though, to Badosa’s fast start as the Spaniard made three service breaks to comfortably claim the opening set.

It was much closer in the second set as Badosa found herself down 3-1. She rallied and edged Zhang in the tiebreak.

Shanghai Masters

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini bounced back from the disappointment of an injury ending his Japan Open last week by squeezing past Christopher O’Connell 7-6, (9) 7-6 (6) in the Shanghai first round.

The Italian, who retired with an abdominal injury in the second round in Tokyo last Friday, had his fitness given a stern examination by the Australian in a lung-busting match lasting two hours, 13 minutes.

Next up for the former Wimbledon finalist is No. 14-ranked Holger Rune.

Other first-round winners included Marcos Giron, David Goffin, Jaume Munar, Zhou Yi, Jakub Mensik and Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 32 seeded players received a first-round bye, including top-ranked Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the China Open against the Italian on Wednesday. Sinner starts against Taro Daniel of Japan, and Alcaraz faces Shang Juncheng of China.

