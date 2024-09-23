WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 New York 1, No. 8 Atlanta 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: New York 83, Atlanta 69
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: New York at Atlanta, TBD
No. 2 Minnesota 1, No. 7 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Phoenix at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 27: Minnesota at Phoenix, TBD
No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Indiana 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 93, Indiana 69
Wednesday, Sept. 25 Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 27: Connecticut at Indiana, TBD
No. 4 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Seattle 0
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD
(Best-of-5)
Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 29: Game 1, TBD
WNBA Finals
Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 1, TBD
