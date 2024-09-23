Live Radio
Home » Sports » WNBA Playoff Glance

WNBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

September 23, 2024, 12:16 AM

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

No. 1 New York 1, No. 8 Atlanta 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: New York 83, Atlanta 69

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 25: New York at Atlanta, TBD

No. 2 Minnesota 1, No. 7 Phoenix 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Phoenix at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Minnesota at Phoenix, TBD

No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Indiana 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 93, Indiana 69

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Connecticut at Indiana, TBD

No. 4 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Seattle 0

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 25: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD

(Best-of-5)

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 29: Game 1, TBD

WNBA Finals

Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 1, TBD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up