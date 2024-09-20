WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 8 Atlanta
Sunday, Sept. 22: Atlanta at New York, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 25: New York at Atlanta, TBD
No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Phoenix
Sunday, Sept. 22: Phoenix at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Phoenix at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Minnesota at Phoenix, TBD
No. 3 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Indiana
Sunday, Sept. 22: Indiana at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 Indiana at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Connecticut at Indiana, TBD
No. 4 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Seattle
Sunday, Sept. 22: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 25: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29: Game 1, TBD
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5)
Thursday, Oct. 10: Game 1, TBD
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.