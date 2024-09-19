Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 85 68 .556 +5 Kansas City 82 71 .536 +2…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 85 68 .556 +5 Kansas City 82 71 .536 +2 Detroit 80 73 .523 — Minnesota 80 73 .523 — Seattle 78 75 .510 2 Boston 76 77 .497 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 4, Houston 0

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

Friday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Burnes 14-8), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Festa 2-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 12-11) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 87 66 .569 +2 Arizona 85 68 .556 — New York 85 68 .556 — Atlanta 83 70 .542 2

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, Houston 0

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-8) at Miami (Bellozo 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

