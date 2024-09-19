Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|85
|68
|.556
|+5
|Kansas City
|82
|71
|.536
|+2
|Detroit
|80
|73
|.523
|—
|Minnesota
|80
|73
|.523
|—
|Seattle
|78
|75
|.510
|2
|Boston
|76
|77
|.497
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 4, Houston 0
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
Friday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Burnes 14-8), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Festa 2-6) at Boston (Fitts 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 12-11) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 13-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-12) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|87
|66
|.569
|+2
|Arizona
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|New York
|85
|68
|.556
|—
|Atlanta
|83
|70
|.542
|2
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 9, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, Houston 0
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 15, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-8) at Miami (Bellozo 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
___
