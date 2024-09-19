Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 68 .553 +4 Kansas City 82 71 .536 +1½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 68 .553 +4 Kansas City 82 71 .536 +1½ Minnesota 80 72 .526 — Detroit 80 73 .523 ½ Seattle 77 75 .507 3 Boston 76 76 .500 4

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 4, Houston 0

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 7-9), 6:50 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 87 66 .569 +2½ Arizona 84 68 .553 — New York 84 68 .553 — Atlanta 82 70 .539 2

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1

Colorado 8, Arizona 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 9, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, Houston 0

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 17-3) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 9-9) at Milwaukee (Myers 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

