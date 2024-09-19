Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|84
|68
|.553
|+4
|Kansas City
|82
|71
|.536
|+1½
|Minnesota
|80
|72
|.526
|—
|Detroit
|80
|73
|.523
|½
|Seattle
|77
|75
|.507
|3
|Boston
|76
|76
|.500
|4
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 4, Houston 0
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Seattle 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 7-9), 6:50 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|87
|66
|.569
|+2½
|Arizona
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|New York
|84
|68
|.553
|—
|Atlanta
|82
|70
|.539
|2
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1
Colorado 8, Arizona 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 9, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, Houston 0
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 5, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 17-3) at Cincinnati (Aguiar 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 9-9) at Milwaukee (Myers 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
