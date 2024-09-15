Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|84
|66
|.560
|+4½
|Kansas City
|82
|68
|.547
|+2½
|Minnesota
|79
|70
|.530
|—
|Detroit
|77
|73
|.513
|2½
|Seattle
|77
|73
|.513
|2½
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore 4, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
Seattle 7, Texas 0
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (López 15-8) at Cleveland (Boyd 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|85
|65
|.567
|+3½
|Arizona
|83
|66
|.557
|+2
|Atlanta
|81
|68
|.544
|—
|New York
|81
|68
|.544
|—
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8
San Diego 8, San Francisco 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
Washington (Irvin 10-12) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 9-9), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
