Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 66 .560 +4½ Kansas City 82 68 .547 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 84 66 .560 +4½ Kansas City 82 68 .547 +2½ Minnesota 79 70 .530 — Detroit 77 73 .513 2½ Seattle 77 73 .513 2½

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 4, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 11, Minnesota 1

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 3

Seattle 7, Texas 0

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (López 15-8) at Cleveland (Boyd 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at Kansas City (Lugo 16-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 85 65 .567 +3½ Arizona 83 66 .557 +2 Atlanta 81 68 .544 — New York 81 68 .544 —

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 15, Arizona 8

San Diego 8, San Francisco 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Arizona 11, Milwaukee 10, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

Washington (Irvin 10-12) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 9-9), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-12) at San Diego (Darvish 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

