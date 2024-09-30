Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Baltimore
|91
|71
|.562
|+5
|y-Detroit
|86
|76
|.531
|—
|y-Kansas City
|86
|76
|.531
|—
|Seattle
|85
|77
|.525
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-San Diego
|93
|69
|.574
|+4
|Arizona
|89
|73
|.549
|—
|y-Atlanta
|89
|73
|.549
|—
|y-New York
|89
|73
|.549
|—
y-clinched wild card
___
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 11, San Diego 2
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
