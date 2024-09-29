Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Baltimore
|91
|71
|.562
|+5
|y-Detroit
|86
|76
|.531
|—
|y-Kansas City
|86
|76
|.531
|—
|Seattle
|85
|77
|.525
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-San Diego
|93
|69
|.574
|+4
|Atlanta
|88
|72
|.550
|—
|New York
|88
|72
|.550
|—
|Arizona
|89
|73
|.549
|—
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 5, Arizona 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 11, San Diego 2
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 8-7), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.