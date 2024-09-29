Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 91 71 .562 +5 y-Detroit 86 76 .531 — y-Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 91 71 .562 +5 y-Detroit 86 76 .531 — y-Kansas City 86 76 .531 — Seattle 85 77 .525 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 4

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-San Diego 93 69 .574 +4 Atlanta 88 72 .550 — New York 88 72 .550 — Arizona 89 73 .549 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 5, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 11, San Diego 2

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 8-7), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

