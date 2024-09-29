Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Baltimore
|90
|71
|.559
|+5
|y-Detroit
|86
|75
|.534
|+1
|y-Kansas City
|85
|76
|.528
|—
|Seattle
|84
|77
|.522
|1
y-clinched wild card
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Suárez 8-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-8), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10) at Detroit (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 8-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-12), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-San Diego
|93
|68
|.578
|+5
|Atlanta
|88
|71
|.553
|+1
|Arizona
|88
|73
|.547
|—
|New York
|87
|72
|.547
|—
y-clinched wild card
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego 5, Arizona 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-10), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
