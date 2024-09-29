Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 90 71 .559 +5 y-Detroit 86 75 .534 +1 y-Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Baltimore 90 71 .559 +5 y-Detroit 86 75 .534 +1 y-Kansas City 85 76 .528 — Seattle 84 77 .522 1

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 0

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 6, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Suárez 8-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-8), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10) at Detroit (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 8-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-12), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-San Diego 93 68 .578 +5 Atlanta 88 71 .553 +1 Arizona 88 73 .547 — New York 87 72 .547 —

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 5, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 12-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Pérez 5-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-10), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 8-9) at Atlanta (Morton 8-9), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.