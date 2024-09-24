Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Baltimore
|86
|70
|.551
|+4
|Detroit
|82
|74
|.526
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|74
|.526
|—
|Minnesota
|81
|75
|.519
|1
|Seattle
|81
|76
|.516
|1½
|Boston
|79
|78
|.503
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|78
|.500
|4
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Seattle 5
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 17-4), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 14-8) at Toronto (Francis 8-5), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-11) at Houston (Valdez 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|90
|66
|.577
|+3½
|New York
|87
|69
|.558
|+½
|Arizona
|87
|70
|.554
|—
|Atlanta
|85
|71
|.545
|1½
___
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 11-6) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 12-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.