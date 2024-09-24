Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 70 .551 +4 Detroit 82 74 .526 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Baltimore 86 70 .551 +4 Detroit 82 74 .526 — Kansas City 82 74 .526 — Minnesota 81 75 .519 1 Seattle 81 76 .516 1½ Boston 79 78 .503 3½ Tampa Bay 78 78 .500 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 4, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

Texas 6, Seattle 5

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 17-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 14-8) at Toronto (Francis 8-5), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-11) at Houston (Valdez 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 90 66 .577 +3½ New York 87 69 .558 +½ Arizona 87 70 .554 — Atlanta 85 71 .545 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 11-6) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 12-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

