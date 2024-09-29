White scores goal, Whitecaps clinch playoff spot, tie with Timbers 1-1

VANCOVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in the third minute and Yohei Takaoka had four saves…

VANCOVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored a goal in the third minute and Yohei Takaoka had four saves Saturday night for the Vancouver in a 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers as the Whitecaps clinched a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sebastian Berhalter rolled an entry from the right sideline to White for a one-touch finish from point-blank range that gave Vancouver (13-9-8) a 1-0 lead.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored for the Timbers to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Portland (12-10-9) is unbeaten in three straight and has just one loss in six games since returning from a monthlong break for Leagues Cup.

The Whitecaps are winless in three consecutive games.

