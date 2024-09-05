Venezuelan mother pushes her way to Paralympics record in powerlifting

PARIS (AP) — Venezuela’s powerlifting champion didn’t know when her hands would stop trembling after setting a Games record at…

PARIS (AP) — Venezuela’s powerlifting champion didn’t know when her hands would stop trembling after setting a Games record at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday.

“I’m out of words, I’m emotional,” Clara Sarahy Fuentes Monasterio said after bench-pressing 124 kilograms for the gold medal in the women’s 50kg class.

It’s been a wild three years for the Paralympian since she lifted 97 for the 41kg bronze medal in Tokyo. Her body changed after giving birth to her son Liam last year.

“I feel much stronger now,” said Fuentes Monasterio, who credited her child as “my motivation.”

Fuentes Monasterio, who uses a wheelchair, said her muscle mass increased “a lot” after giving birth. She didn’t expect it would lead to a Paralympics record.

“My hands are still trembling. I don’t know when they will stop,” the 27-year-old lifter said after being feted by the small but raucous crowd at La Chapelle Arena.

The noisy spectators didn’t mind that Fuentes Monasterio didn’t attempt an even heavier load. Powerlifters have only three attempts. She failed her first at 120, but got it on her second try and immediately led the nine-woman competition.

Every contender, with help from their coach, removes the bar from the racks and, at the referee’s command, lowers it to their chest before pushing it upward until their arms are fully extended with their elbows locked. This is subject to any medical condition.

Contenders can have a variety of impairments including orthopedic disability, cerebral palsy, neurological disability, or paraplegia and tetraplegia. There are 10 weight categories for women and men.

Every contender literally pushes their own limits as the kilos they lift are increased.

“Nobody sees what goes on in the background, especially powerlifting, the amount of hours and effort you have to put in the gym training,” said Britain’s Mark Swan, who won silver in the men’s 65kg final.

“I’ve been training for seven years just for this. These six minutes on the platform. Some people are training for longer,” Swan told The Associated Press. “It’s just the effort that goes on behind the scenes and the struggles that people have to go through in order to get here is just absolutely phenomenal.”

The 23-year-old Swan, who lifted 213 for silver, said he’s driven by the constant push for improvement.

“You’re constantly getting stronger, especially while you’re young,” the Briton said. “You’re getting stronger and stronger and stronger and stronger to, how far can you go? You know, how far can you go?”

Swan delighted the spectators by going for a Paralympic record 221. It was just too much.

World record holder Zou Yi won the gold for China by lifting 215 with seemingly no problems at all.

“He’s incredible!” the venue announcer yelled as the spectators cheered.

Zou then attempted 223 to break his own record by one kilo. That too was too much.

“During my daily practice, my level is almost the same, so I think I will try to break the world record the next time,” the Chinese champ told The AP through an interpreter.

Three-time gold and one-time silver medalist Sherif Osman left slowly with a wry smile to fans’ applause after he failed to lift 200. It was his first Paralympics without a medal.

“Sport is to compete, not just to win,” the 41-year-old Egyptian said.

Compatriot Mohamed Elmenyawy won the men’s 59kg class by posting 201 in the third round. China’s Qi Yongkai won silver with 200 and Iran’s Mohsen Bakhtiar claimed bronze with 197.

Bakhtiar is already looking ahead to the next Paralympics in 2028.

“I want to go to Los Angeles and change the color of this medal,” the Iranian said.

Rehab Ahmed won another gold for Egypt in the women’s 55kg class by lifting 121.

More women’s and men’s finals were scheduled for Friday.

