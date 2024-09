US Open Results

Tuesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Listen now to WTOP News

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Emma Navarro (13), United States, def. Paula Badosa (26), Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (7), China, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (10), Germany, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (16), Argentina, 6-7 (11), 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell (7), Australia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Neal Skupski (8), Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic and Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Aldila Sutjiadi (8), Indonesia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.