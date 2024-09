US Open Results

Saturday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $26,440,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $26,440,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Jack Draper (25), Britain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Matteo Arnaldi (30), Italy, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Flavio Cobolli (31), Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (29), Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Yulia Putintseva (30), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Diana Shnaider (18), Russia, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (16), Russia, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (25), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (22), Brazil, def. Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Alexander Erler, Austria, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Tristan Boyer and Emilio Nava, United States, def. Julian Cash, Britain, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (11).

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Fabrice Martin and Jonathan Eysseric, France, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Adam Pavlasek (14), Czechia, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Skander Mansouri, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (5), Italy, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos (13), Mexico, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Ena Shibahara (16), Japan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Xinyu Jiang, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Catherine Harrison, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (4), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czechia, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czechia, def. Kaylan Bigun and Iva Jovic, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Aleksandar Kovacevic and Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, def. Jackson Withrow and Alycia Parks, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Donald Young and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-5, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, def. Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Aldila Sutjiadi (8), Indonesia, def. John Peers, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

