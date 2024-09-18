Uhre scores a goal in third consecutive game, Baribo adds goal, assist as Union beats NYCFC 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored a goal in his third consecutive game, Tai Baribo added a goal and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored a goal in his third consecutive game, Tai Baribo added a goal and an assist Wednesday night and the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 5-1.

Olivier Mbaizo played an entry, off the clearance of a corner kick, to a back-pedaling Baribo, who flicked a header from the top of the 6-yard box that bounced off goalkeeper Matt Freese’s fingertips and rolled inside the post to give Philadelphia (8-12-9) a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

The 26-year-old Baribo took advantage of a ball misplayed by NYCFC about 10 minutes later and the rolled cross from the top of the area to a charging Mikael Uhre for a one-touch shot from the center of the area to make it 2-0.

NYCFC (11-11-7) conceded its most goals since a 7-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on May 21, 2016.

Dániel Gazdag tapped in the rebound of a soft header played by Baribo after Freese mishandled what appeared to be a routine save and the Union made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute. Gazdag, a 28-year-old in his fourth MLS season, scored his 15th goal of the season. The Hungarian midfielder, who scored 22 goals in 2022, became the first player in franchise history with multiple seasons scoring at least 15 goals.

Alonso Martínez got New York City on the scoreboard in first-half stoppage time. Kevin O’Toole took a pass from James Sands on the left side and bent an arcing entry to Martínez for a one-touch finish from the center of the area to make it two-goal game at halftime.

Jakob Glesnes scored on a charging header, off a corner kick by Kai Wagner, to make it 4-1 in the 74th minute. Wagner, a 28-year-old defender in his sixth MLS season, has 50 career assists, tied with Sébastien Le Toux for most in franchise history.

Jesús Bueno, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball played by Quinn Sullivan and finished from the center of the area to cap the scoring in the 85th.

New York City is winless in eight consecutive games dating to a 2-1 victory against CF Montreal on July 3.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.