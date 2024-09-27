UEFA bans Barcelona fans from one away game in Champions League for Nazi-style flag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA banned Barcelona on Friday from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in the Champions League after spectators displayed a banner with Nazi overtones about the team’s new German coach.

A black flag with the words “Flick Heil” in reference to coach Hansi Flick was displayed during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week.

UEFA said the club was charged with “racism and/or other discriminatory conduct,” and the disciplinary sanction will apply on Nov. 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.

The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.

Barcelona acknowledged it has been served “repeated sanctions both domestically and internationally” for misconduct by fans at home and away games.

“The club is set to strengthen current measures and adopt suitable further initiatives to prevent future occurrences and apply sanctions to those responsible,” it said in a statement.

Fans will be refunded the cost of any tickets already bought for the game in Belgrade, the club said.

UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros ($11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offense in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.