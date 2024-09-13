Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Douglas Freeman 43, Mechanicsville High School 0
Holston 56, John Battle 28
Kenston Forest 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
Lebanon 41, Marion 12
Lloyd Bird 25, Monacan 0
Northumberland 56, Charles City County High School 0
Patrick Henry 61, J.I. Burton 20
Phoebus 42, Woodside 3
Poquoson 28, Grafton 8
Southampton Academy 40, Brunswick Academy 25
Thomas Walker 39, Castlewood 0
York 17, Warhill 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethel vs. Menchville, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.