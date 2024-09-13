Thursday’s Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 13, 2024, 12:41 AM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Douglas Freeman 43, Mechanicsville High School 0

Holston 56, John Battle 28

Kenston Forest 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

Lebanon 41, Marion 12

Lloyd Bird 25, Monacan 0

Northumberland 56, Charles City County High School 0

Patrick Henry 61, J.I. Burton 20

Phoebus 42, Woodside 3

Poquoson 28, Grafton 8

Southampton Academy 40, Brunswick Academy 25

Thomas Walker 39, Castlewood 0

York 17, Warhill 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel vs. Menchville, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

