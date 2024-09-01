There’s a Brewer named Brewer. Milwaukee adds OF Brewer Hicklen to its major league roster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee’s newest player was born to be a Brewer. The Brewers recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee’s newest player was born to be a Brewer.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Nashville before their 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Brewers’ roster has included a player named Brewer.

The name has some family history. Hicklen told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in spring training that Brewer was his great-great-grandmother’s maiden name.

Hicklen batted fifth and started in right field in his first major league appearance since 2022. He went 0 for 2.

Hicklen played in six games and made four plate appearances in 2022 with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him out of UAB in the seventh round of the 2017 amateur draft.

The Brewers signed Hicklen to a minor league contract in November 2023, and he earned his way back to the big leagues with a productive season in Nashville. Hicklen was batting .247 with a .364 on-base percentage, 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 42 steals in 105 games.

