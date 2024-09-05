The worst team in men’s international soccer finally won a competitive game

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — San Marino defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday for its first-ever…

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — San Marino defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday for its first-ever competitive win.

Nicko Sensoli scored in the 53rd minute to give the tiny nation surrounded by Italy its first triumph in a competitive game.

It had beaten Liechtenstein by the same score in 2004, but in a friendly.

San Marino is No. 210 — last — in FIFA’s world rankings. Liechtenstein isn’t far ahead at No. 199.

The victory came in Group D1 of the competition.

