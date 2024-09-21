Sun welcome the Fever on Sunday

Indiana Fever (20-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Indiana Fever (20-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (28-12, 14-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -5; over/under is 163

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun play the Indiana Fever.

The Sun are 14-6 in conference matchups. Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 19.9 assists per game. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun averaging 7.9.

The Fever have gone 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 10.6.

Connecticut averages 80.1 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 87.7 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Connecticut allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Sun.

Boston is averaging 14 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 91.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

Fever: None listed.

