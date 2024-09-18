Stewart, Liberty to host Charles and the Dream

Atlanta Dream (14-25, 6-13 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (14-25, 6-13 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (32-7, 16-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays New York Liberty in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Liberty have gone 16-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dream are 6-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

New York averages 86.1 points, 6.0 more per game than the 80.1 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game New York allows.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Dream 81-75 in their last matchup on June 30. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 22 points, and Allisha Gray led the Dream with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Gray is averaging 15.7 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out for season (calf ).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.