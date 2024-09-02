Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Sept. 3 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m. BTN — Louisville…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Sept. 3

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Louisville at Penn St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Nebraska at SMU

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at N.Y. Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

7 a.m.

USA — Boccia – Mixed Pairs: Group Stage

8 a.m.

USA — Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Group A: USA vs. Italy

9:30 a.m.

USA — Equestrian – Test Grade II, III

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

11:30 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Para Cycling, Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Australia, Group A, Bogotá, Colombia

8:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Fiji vs. Canada, Group B, Medellín, Colombia

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.