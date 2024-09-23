Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Sept. 24
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA League Bowler Championships: Finals, Portland, Maine (Taped)
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championships Groups Stage: England vs. Haudenosaunee, Group A, Utica, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — World Championships Groups Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Utica, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Aston Villa at Wycombe Wanderers, Third Round
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Final
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2
