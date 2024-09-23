Sports on TV for Tuesday, Sept. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Sept. 24 BOWLING 8 p.m. FS1 — PBA League Bowler…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Sept. 24

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA League Bowler Championships: Finals, Portland, Maine (Taped)

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Round of 16, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championships Groups Stage: England vs. Haudenosaunee, Group A, Utica, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championships Groups Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Utica, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Carabao Cup: Aston Villa at Wycombe Wanderers, Third Round

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hangzhou-ATP Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Atlanta at New York, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs – First Round: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

