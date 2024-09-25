Sports on TV for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

Adv28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 30
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Miami
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
_____
Tuesday, Oct. 1
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Creighton
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
TRUTV — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
TRUTV — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
_____
Wednesday, Oct. 2
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Columbus Crew
_____
Thursday, Oct. 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas St. at Troy
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: From Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Atlanta
_____
Friday, Oct. 4
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at TCU
9 p.m.
FS1 — Syracuse at UNLV
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
_____
Saturday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix Sprint, Motegi, Japan
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
CBS — Navy at Air Force
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
FOX — TBA
NBC — TBA
TRUTV — TBA
11 p.m.
FOX — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
1 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Ispwich Town at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham
_____
Sunday, Oct. 6
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at Washington St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at Detroit
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Buffalo at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Chicago, Miami at New England, Cleveland at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Arizona at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Dallas at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Washington at Orlando
_____
