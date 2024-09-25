Sports on TV for Sept. 30 – Oct. 6

Adv28 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Sept. 30 COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m. GOLF — The…

Adv28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Sept. 30

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Miami

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth

_____

Tuesday, Oct. 1

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Creighton

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

TRUTV — Preseason: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

TRUTV — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

_____

Wednesday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Columbus Crew

_____

Thursday, Oct. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas St. at Troy

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: From Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at Atlanta

_____

Friday, Oct. 4

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 225, Playoffs – Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at TCU

9 p.m.

FS1 — Syracuse at UNLV

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

_____

Saturday, Oct. 5

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix Sprint, Motegi, Japan

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

CBS — Navy at Air Force

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

FOX — TBA

NBC — TBA

TRUTV — TBA

11 p.m.

FOX — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Asia, Mission Hills Resort Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Crystal Palace

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Ispwich Town at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham

_____

Sunday, Oct. 6

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Washington St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Buffalo at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Chicago, Miami at New England, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Arizona at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Dallas at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

_____

