Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 30

Monday, Sept. 30

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Johnson, Ark.

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: France vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024: Kazakhstan vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Miami

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific at Valour

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Semifinals; Beijing-ATP Quarterfinals; Beijing-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Beijing WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP Final; Beijing-ATP Semifinals

