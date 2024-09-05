Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 6

(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Finals: Hawthorn at Western, Qualifying Final
1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Finals: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Qualifying Final
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Finals: Carlton at Brisbane, Qualifying Final
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Montreal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — W. Illinois at Indiana
ESPN2 — BYU at SMU
9 p.m.
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — California at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Penn St. at Kentucky
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Houston OR Seattle at St. Louis
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Fall Invitational: NBA G League United vs. Mega MIS, Santa Cruz, Calif.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PEACOCK — Green Bay at Philadelphia
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Track & Field, Para Cycling & more
10 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
11:30 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
5 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at St. George
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Norway, Group G, Pavlodar, Kazakhstan
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Cyprus, Group J, Kaunas, Lithuania
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Israel, Group B, Debrecen, Hungary
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United at Vancouver FC
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tulsa at Phoenix
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Colombia, Group A, Medellín, Colombia
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Final, New York
3 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Indiana
9:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Chicago
