Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Finals: Hawthorn at Western, Qualifying Final

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Finals: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, Qualifying Final

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Finals: Carlton at Brisbane, Qualifying Final

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — W. Illinois at Indiana

ESPN2 — BYU at SMU

9 p.m.

FS1 — Duke at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — California at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Penn St. at Kentucky

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 40th Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Houston OR Seattle at St. Louis

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Detroit at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Fall Invitational: NBA G League United vs. Mega MIS, Santa Cruz, Calif.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PEACOCK — Green Bay at Philadelphia

PARALYMPICS

5 a.m.

USA — Para Track & Field, Para Cycling & more

10 a.m.

USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

11:30 a.m.

USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Para Swimming, Para Cycling & more

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at St. George

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Norway, Group G, Pavlodar, Kazakhstan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Cyprus, Group J, Kaunas, Lithuania

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Israel, Group B, Debrecen, Hungary

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United at Vancouver FC

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Tulsa at Phoenix

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Colombia, Group A, Medellín, Colombia

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Final, New York

3 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Chicago

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

