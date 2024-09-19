Sports on TV for Friday, Sept. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Sept. 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Sept. 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Port Adelaide at Sydney, Preliminary Final

3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway Concord, N.C. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Syracuse

8 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Nebraska

10 p.m.

CW — San Jose St. at Washington St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Thailand vs. Brazil, Group B, Bukhara, Uzbekistan

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Uzbekistan, Group A, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Second Round, Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Carrollton (Ga.) vs. A.H. Parker (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 57 Main Card: Elisandra Ferreira vs. Andressa Romero (Atomweights), Kansas City, Kan.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Detroit at Baltimore

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Milwaukee OR Seattle at Texas

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (9:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11:25 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at St. George Illawarra

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 1 Day Session

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup Day 1 Night Session

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Semifinals; Hangzhou-ATP Early Rounds

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

