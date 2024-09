NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 2½ (49½) Green Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 2½ (49½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Houston 1½ 2½ (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS at ATLANTA 2½ 3½ (42½) Pittsburgh Minnesota 1½ 1½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (41½) Carolina at BUFFALO 7 6½ (47½) Arizona at MIAMI 3½ 3½ (49½) Jacksonville at CHICAGO 4½ 3½ (44½) Tennessee at CINCINNATI 9 8½ (40½) New England at SEATTLE 4½ 5½ (41½) Denver at LA CHARGERS 3½ 3 (40½) Las Vegas at CLEVELAND 1½ 2½ (40½) Dallas at TAMPA BAY 3½ 3½ (42½) Washington at DETROIT 3½ 4½ (52½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 4½ (43½) NY Jets

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SMU 11½ 11½ (55½) BYU at NORTHWESTERN 2½ 2½ (37½) Duke

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas 3½ 7½ (42½) at MICHIGAN Georgia Tech 1½ 2½ (61½) at SYRACUSE at PENN STATE 29½ 34½ (49½) Bowling Green at RUTGERS 26½ 23½ (39½) Akron at MEMPHIS 13½ 18½ (57½) Troy at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 2½ 3½ (42½) Army at CINCINNATI 3½ 2½ (62½) Pittsburgh Kansas State 7½ 9½ (47½) at TULANE at OKLAHOMA STATE 7½ 7½ (62½) Arkansas at GEORGIA 53½ 53½ (62½) Tennessee Tech at KENTUCKY 6½ 8½ (42½) South Carolina at NAVY 13½ 12½ (43½) Temple at UTAH 14½ 14½ (55½) Baylor at MARYLAND 7½ 9½ (44½) Michigan State at TOLEDO 19½ 17½ (51½) UMass at NORTH CAROLINA 18½ 22½ (47½) Charlotte at AUBURN 9½ 13½ (53½) Cal at LOUISVILLE 21½ 28½ (56½) Jacksonville State at WASHINGTON 25½ 24½ (47½) Eastern Michigan at NOTRE DAME 25½ 28½ (44½) Northern Illinois at IOWA 2½ 3 (35½) Iowa State at TEXAS STATE 1½ 1½ (62½) UTSA at OLE MISS 39½ 42½ (62½) Middle Tennessee at VIRGINIA TECH 16½ 20½ (52½) Marshall East Carolina 2½ 1½ (54½) at OLD DOMINION South Alabama 1½ 2½ (56½) at OHIO Central Michigan 4½ 5½ (51½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at UCF 23½ 21½ (56½) Sam Houston Louisiana 15½ 13½ (47½) at KENNESAW STATE Kansas 6½ 5½ (57½) at ILLINOIS at ALABAMA 26½ 30½ (63½) South Florida at MISSOURI 34½ 34½ (52½) Buffalo at AIR FORCE 5½ 5½ (44½) San Jose State at WAKE FOREST 1½ 1½ (55½) Virginia UAB 12½ 13½ (53½) at UL MONROE at ARKANSAS STATE 7½ 7½ (65½) Tulsa at NEVADA 3½ 1½ (58½) Georgia Southern at OHIO STATE 37½ 37½ (53½) Western Michigan at LSU 51½ 51½ (61½) Nicholls State Tennessee 4½ 9½ (60½) at NC STATE at NEBRASKA 5½ 7½ (56½) Colorado at OKLAHOMA 23½ 27½ (49½) Houston at CLEMSON 16½ 17 (52½) Appalachian State at OREGON 20½ 20½ (60½) Boise State at WASHINGTON STATE 1½ 1½ (65½) Texas Tech at ARIZONA 44½ 44½ (65½) Northern Arizona Liberty 20½ 22½ (54½) at NEW MEXICO STATE at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 5½ (58½) Mississippi State Oregon State 4½ 5½ (54½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at USC 27½ 28½ (63½) Utah State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 Tampa Bay +110 at BOSTON -275 Chicago White Sox +225 at TEXAS -172 LA Angels +144 at KANSAS CITY -144 Minnesota +122 Detroit -168 at OAKLAND +142

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -220 Colorado +184 Washington -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 Philadelphia -240 at MIAMI +198 at N.Y METS -168 Cincinnati +142 at SAN DIEGO -200 San Francisco +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -144 at CHICAGO CUBS +122 at ATLANTA -180 Toronto +152 at HOUSTON -158 Arizona +134 Seattle -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 at LA DODGERS -156 Cleveland +132

