MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league…

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league history.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.