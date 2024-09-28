Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Adams Central Invitational= Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-15, 25-13 Gering def. Adams Central, 24-26, 25-23, 25-9 Malcolm def.…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-15, 25-13

Gering def. Adams Central, 24-26, 25-23, 25-9

Malcolm def. Boone Central, 25-23, 25-17

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 27-25, 25-5

Centura def. Boone Central, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22

Semifinal=

Broken Bow def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-13

Superior def. Gering, 23-25, 29-27, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Boone Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-27, 25-10

Fifth Place=

Adams Central def. Centura, 25-20, 25-18

Third Place=

Malcolm def. Gering, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14

Championship=

Superior def. Broken Bow, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24

Ansley-Litchfield Invitational=

Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-13, 25-16

Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15

Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-20

Stuart def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal=

Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-15, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19

Semifinal=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Burwell, 25-15, 26-28, 25-17

Stuart def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 12-25, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Mullen def. North Central, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-17

Third Place=

Stuart def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

Championship=

Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 26-24

Arlington Tournament=

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-9

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-21

Blair def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 25-13

Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-19

Aurora Invitational=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-8

Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-14, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-15

Waverly def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Lincoln Christian def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-20

Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 26-24

Semifinal=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Kearney Catholic, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Waverly, 26-24, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Aurora def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18

Fifth Place=

Lincoln Christian def. Sidney, 25-15, 25-18

Third Place=

Kearney Catholic def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-23

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-25, 25-14

Axtell, Kan. Tournament=

Red Pool=

Johnson-Brock def. Linn, Kan., 25-19, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-9

Valley Heights, Kan. def. Johnson-Brock, 25-16, 25-18

Valley Heights, Kan. def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-17

Bertrand Invitational=

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-14, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-19

Loomis def. Wauneta-Palisade, 12-25, 25-23, 26-24

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Ravenna, 25-11, 25-19

Wauneta-Palisade def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-16, 25-16

Semifinal=

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Loomis, 28-30, 25-20, 25-21

Kenesaw def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Ravenna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-20, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Bertrand, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-21

Championship=

Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-11, 25-21

Brady Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-14

Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-9

Leyton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-11

Maxwell def. South Platte, 25-5, 25-15

Consolation Semifinal=

South Platte def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-22

Semifinal=

Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-16, 25-16

Leyton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-18

Seventh Place=

Twin Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21

Third Place=

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-22

Championship=

Leyton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-16

David City Tournament=

Pool A=

Central City def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-13

David City def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-18

David City def. Central City, 25-18, 25-18

Pool B=

Clarkson-Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15

Clarkson-Leigh def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-11, 25-16

North Bend Central def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-11

Fifth Place=

Aquinas def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-12, 15-25, 25-23

Third Place=

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-23, 25-23

Championship=

David City def. Clarkson-Leigh, 26-24, 25-17

Elkhorn Valley Invitational=

Pool A=

Battle Creek def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-13

Battle Creek def. O’Neill, 25-18, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-22

O’Neill def. Boyd County, 25-6, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Boyd County, 25-7, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. O’Neill, 25-13, 25-18

Pool B=

Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 24-26, 25-16, 26-24

Bergan def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-21

Bergan def. St Paul, 25-19, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-23, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. St Paul, 25-19, 25-19

St Paul def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-16

Hampton Tournament=

Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18

Hampton def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-19

High Plains Community def. Mead, 25-17, 25-19

Red Cloud def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

East Butler def. Mead, 25-13, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-16

Semifinal=

Deshler def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-21

High Plains Community def. Red Cloud, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Heartland def. Mead, 25-18, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Lawrence-Nelson def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-14

Third Place=

Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-20

Championship=

Deshler def. High Plains Community, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Hastings Invitational=

Columbus def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-7

Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23

Kearney def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13

Platteview def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Elkhorn def. Hastings, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23

Semifinal=

Columbus def. Grand Island Northwest, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23

Kearney def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-22

Third Place=

Grand Island Northwest def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-23

Championship=

Columbus def. Kearney, 27-29, 25-20, 25-22

Hershey Invitational=

Bridgeport def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-13

Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-23

Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-17

Holdrege Invitational=

Bracket A=

Hastings St Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-16

Minden def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-13

Minden def. Hastings St Cecilia, 25-15, 25-17

Bracket B=

Holdrege def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-16, 25-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. McCook, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15

McCook def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19

Fifth Place=

McCook def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21

Third Place=

Hastings St Cecilia def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-15, 25-13

Championship=

Minden def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-11

Louisville Tournament=

Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-9

Louisville def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 29-27

Weeping Water def. Cedar Bluffs, 27-25, 25-13

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Mercy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-17

Semifinal=

Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-9, 29-27

Seventh Place=

Cedar Bluffs def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 25-19, 26-24

Championship=

Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-16

Mitchell Tournament=

Pool A=

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 25-12

Southeast, Wyo. def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-10

Southeast, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Pool B=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-13

Gordon/Rushville def. Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 25-16, 25-21

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Hemingford, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17

Fifth Place=

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=

Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 26-24, 25-16

Nebraska Lutheran def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-21, 25-22

Omaha Westview Triangular=

Central (NE) def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-4

Central (NE) def. Omaha Westview, 25-20, 25-21

Pius X Tournament=

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Elkhorn North def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20

Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

Millard North def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-20, 25-17

Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-11, 25-12

Norris def. Millard North, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19

Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21

Plainview Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-12

West Holt def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 15-25, 25-20

West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

PLV Allison Weston Tournament=

Liberty=

Lincoln East def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 25-22

North=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 23-25, 28-26

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23

South=

Elkhorn South def. Bennington (NE), 25-13, 25-12

Millard West def. Bennington (NE), 25-22, 22-25, 25-12

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19

Potter-Dix Round Robin=

Morrill def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-6

Perkins County def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-14

Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-16

Perkins County def. Potter-Dix, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18

Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 26-24

Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25

Sanford Pentagon Tournament=

Blue Bracket=

Pool 3=

Gretna East def. Tea, S.D., 25-6, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Gretna East, 25-17, 25-19

Quarterfinal=

Western Christian, Iowa def. Gretna East, 25-18, 29-27

5th Place=

Gretna East def. Warner, S.D., 25-18, 25-22

Southern Triangular=

Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-6, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-9, 25-6

Sutherland Tournament=

Chase County def. Hitchcock County, 24-26, 25-8, 25-9

Overton def. Hyannis, 25-6, 25-4

Southwest def. South Loup, 25-6, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal=

Hitchcock County def. Hyannis, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal=

Overton def. Chase County, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-17, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Hyannis def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-13

Third Place=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-18, 25-19

Championship=

Southwest def. Overton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10

Wayne Invitational=

Pool A=

Archangels def. Madison, 25-9, 25-22

Summerland def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-17

Summerland def. Madison, 25-16, 25-19

Pool B=

Wayne def. CWC, 25-11, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-3, 25-13

Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Madison def. CWC, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place=

Wayne def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-15

Championship=

Wisner-Pilger def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-14

Wilber-Clatonia Quad=

Palmyra def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-14

Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-14

Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10

Sandy Creek def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-14

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10

Wilber-Clatonia def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-22

