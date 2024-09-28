Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-15, 25-13
Gering def. Adams Central, 24-26, 25-23, 25-9
Malcolm def. Boone Central, 25-23, 25-17
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 27-25, 25-5
Centura def. Boone Central, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22
Semifinal=
Broken Bow def. Malcolm, 25-15, 25-13
Superior def. Gering, 23-25, 29-27, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Boone Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-27, 25-10
Fifth Place=
Adams Central def. Centura, 25-20, 25-18
Third Place=
Malcolm def. Gering, 25-14, 23-25, 25-14
Championship=
Superior def. Broken Bow, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24
Ansley-Litchfield Invitational=
Ansley-Litchfield def. North Central, 25-13, 25-16
Burwell def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-20
Stuart def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Arcadia-Loup City def. North Central, 25-15, 25-18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Mullen, 25-22, 25-19
Semifinal=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Burwell, 25-15, 26-28, 25-17
Stuart def. Nebraska Christian, 26-24, 12-25, 25-19
Seventh Place=
Mullen def. North Central, 21-25, 25-13, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-8, 25-17
Third Place=
Stuart def. Burwell, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
Championship=
Nebraska Christian def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 26-24
Arlington Tournament=
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-17, 25-9
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-20, 25-21
Blair def. Bishop Neumann, 25-14, 25-13
Blair def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-19
Aurora Invitational=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-8
Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-14, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Crete, 25-13, 25-15
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Lincoln Christian def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-20
Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 26-24
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Kearney Catholic, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Waverly, 26-24, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Aurora def. Crete, 25-16, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Lincoln Christian def. Sidney, 25-15, 25-18
Third Place=
Kearney Catholic def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-23
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview def. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-25, 25-14
Axtell, Kan. Tournament=
Red Pool=
Johnson-Brock def. Linn, Kan., 25-19, 25-18
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-9
Valley Heights, Kan. def. Johnson-Brock, 25-16, 25-18
Valley Heights, Kan. def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 25-17
Bertrand Invitational=
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-14, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-19
Loomis def. Wauneta-Palisade, 12-25, 25-23, 26-24
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Bertrand def. Ravenna, 25-11, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-16, 25-16
Semifinal=
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Loomis, 28-30, 25-20, 25-21
Kenesaw def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Ravenna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-20, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Bertrand, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-21
Championship=
Kenesaw def. Exeter-Milligan-Friend, 25-11, 25-21
Brady Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-12, 25-14
Brady def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-9
Leyton def. Twin Loup, 25-20, 25-11
Maxwell def. South Platte, 25-5, 25-15
Consolation Semifinal=
South Platte def. Twin Loup, 25-23, 25-22
Semifinal=
Anselmo-Merna def. Brady, 25-16, 25-16
Leyton def. Maxwell, 25-22, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Twin Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 13-25, 25-15, 25-21
Third Place=
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-21, 25-22
Championship=
Leyton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-9, 25-16
David City Tournament=
Pool A=
Central City def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-13
David City def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-18
David City def. Central City, 25-18, 25-18
Pool B=
Clarkson-Leigh def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15
Clarkson-Leigh def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-11, 25-16
North Bend Central def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-10, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Aquinas def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-12, 15-25, 25-23
Third Place=
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-23, 25-23
Championship=
David City def. Clarkson-Leigh, 26-24, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley Invitational=
Pool A=
Battle Creek def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-13
Battle Creek def. O’Neill, 25-18, 25-17
Battle Creek def. Oakland-Craig, 25-19, 25-22
O’Neill def. Boyd County, 25-6, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Boyd County, 25-7, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. O’Neill, 25-13, 25-18
Pool B=
Bergan def. Elkhorn Valley, 24-26, 25-16, 26-24
Bergan def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-21
Bergan def. St Paul, 25-19, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-23, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. St Paul, 25-19, 25-19
St Paul def. Lutheran Northeast, 25-21, 25-16
Hampton Tournament=
Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18
Hampton def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-19
High Plains Community def. Mead, 25-17, 25-19
Red Cloud def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
East Butler def. Mead, 25-13, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-16
Semifinal=
Deshler def. Hampton, 25-13, 25-21
High Plains Community def. Red Cloud, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Heartland def. Mead, 25-18, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Lawrence-Nelson def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-14
Third Place=
Red Cloud def. Hampton, 25-14, 25-20
Championship=
Deshler def. High Plains Community, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Hastings Invitational=
Columbus def. Hastings, 25-12, 25-7
Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23
Kearney def. Alliance, 25-15, 25-13
Platteview def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
Elkhorn def. Hastings, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23
Semifinal=
Columbus def. Grand Island Northwest, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23
Kearney def. Platteview, 25-16, 25-22
Third Place=
Grand Island Northwest def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-23
Championship=
Columbus def. Kearney, 27-29, 25-20, 25-22
Hershey Invitational=
Bridgeport def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-17
Bridgeport def. Hershey, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-20
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-15, 25-23
Hershey def. Ainsworth, 25-20, 25-17
Holdrege Invitational=
Bracket A=
Hastings St Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-16
Minden def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-13
Minden def. Hastings St Cecilia, 25-15, 25-17
Bracket B=
Holdrege def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-16, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. McCook, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
McCook def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-19
Fifth Place=
McCook def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21
Third Place=
Hastings St Cecilia def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-15, 25-13
Championship=
Minden def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-11
Louisville Tournament=
Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-9
Louisville def. Douglas County West, 25-18, 29-27
Weeping Water def. Cedar Bluffs, 27-25, 25-13
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Mercy def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-17
Semifinal=
Johnson County Central def. Louisville, 25-9, 29-27
Seventh Place=
Cedar Bluffs def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Douglas County West def. Omaha Mercy, 25-19, 26-24
Championship=
Johnson County Central def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-16
Mitchell Tournament=
Pool A=
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-12, 25-12
Southeast, Wyo. def. Bayard, 25-13, 25-10
Southeast, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18
Pool B=
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-20, 25-13
Gordon/Rushville def. Pine Bluffs, Wyo., 25-16, 25-21
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Hemingford, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-19, 25-19
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=
Nebraska Lutheran def. Dorchester, 26-24, 25-16
Nebraska Lutheran def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Westview Triangular=
Central (NE) def. Omaha Buena Vista, 25-8, 25-4
Central (NE) def. Omaha Westview, 25-20, 25-21
Pius X Tournament=
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Elkhorn North def. Omaha Marian, 25-16, 24-26, 27-25
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Millard North def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19
Millard North def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20
Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-20, 25-17
Norris def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-11, 25-12
Norris def. Millard North, 25-12, 21-25, 25-19
Norris def. Omaha Marian, 25-17, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Pius X, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21
Plainview Triangular=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Plainview, 25-22, 25-12
West Holt def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 15-25, 25-20
West Holt def. Plainview, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
PLV Allison Weston Tournament=
Liberty=
Lincoln East def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 25-22
North=
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-16, 23-25, 28-26
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
South=
Elkhorn South def. Bennington (NE), 25-13, 25-12
Millard West def. Bennington (NE), 25-22, 22-25, 25-12
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19
Potter-Dix Round Robin=
Morrill def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-6
Perkins County def. Crawford, 25-16, 25-14
Perkins County def. Morrill, 25-11, 25-16
Perkins County def. Potter-Dix, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18
Potter-Dix def. Crawford, 26-24
Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25
Sanford Pentagon Tournament=
Blue Bracket=
Pool 3=
Gretna East def. Tea, S.D., 25-6, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Gretna East, 25-17, 25-19
Quarterfinal=
Western Christian, Iowa def. Gretna East, 25-18, 29-27
5th Place=
Gretna East def. Warner, S.D., 25-18, 25-22
Southern Triangular=
Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-6, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Southern, 25-9, 25-6
Sutherland Tournament=
Chase County def. Hitchcock County, 24-26, 25-8, 25-9
Overton def. Hyannis, 25-6, 25-4
Southwest def. South Loup, 25-6, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal=
Hitchcock County def. Hyannis, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal=
Overton def. Chase County, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22
Southwest def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-17, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Hyannis def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-13
Third Place=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-18, 25-19
Championship=
Southwest def. Overton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10
Wayne Invitational=
Pool A=
Archangels def. Madison, 25-9, 25-22
Summerland def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-17
Summerland def. Madison, 25-16, 25-19
Pool B=
Wayne def. CWC, 25-11, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-3, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Madison def. CWC, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place=
Wayne def. Archangels, 25-21, 25-15
Championship=
Wisner-Pilger def. Summerland, 25-22, 25-14
Wilber-Clatonia Quad=
Palmyra def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-14
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-14
Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Sandy Creek def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-14
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-10
Wilber-Clatonia def. Sterling, 25-12, 25-22
