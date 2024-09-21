Sands scores late goal to lift NYFC to 1-1 draw with Messi, Miami

NEW YORK (AP) — James Sands scored late in stoppage time and New York FC salvaged a 1-1 draw with…

NEW YORK (AP) — James Sands scored late in stoppage time and New York FC salvaged a 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday.

Miami (19-4-7) didn’t get on the board until the 75th minute when Leo Campana, a late entry to the game, finished a play started by Messi. Messi carried the ball forward before finding Jordi Alba to his left streaking inside the box and he tapped it across to a wide-open Campana

New York (11-11-8) got a corner kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Santiago Rodriguez sent a perfect feed into the box where Sands was wide open at the 6-yard line to head the ball just inside the near post.

The game drew 44,738 to Yankee Stadium, the second highest total in NYFC history. The two clubs played to 1-1 draw in Miami on March 30.

Inter Miami started the day eight points ahead of next closest team in Supporters’ Shield race with four matches left.

Inter Miami returns home to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. NYCFC travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

