Rockies play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-93, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-93, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -151, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado is 58-93 overall and 35-38 in home games. The Rockies have a 35-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Arizona is 83-67 overall and 41-34 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 8-for-31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 55 extra base hits (21 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs). Randal Grichuk is 13-for-29 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .209 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .285 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.