Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (75-72, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -152, Rockies +128; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 1-0.

Colorado has gone 33-37 in home games and 56-92 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Chicago is 37-39 on the road and 75-72 overall. The Cubs have a 56-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Toglia ranks fifth on the Rockies with 37 extra base hits (11 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs). Hunter Goodman is 7-for-25 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 59 extra base hits (34 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Cody Bellinger is 12-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

