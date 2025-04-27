Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool was crowned Premier League champion on Sunday after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool was crowned Premier League champion on Sunday after a 5-1 win against Tottenham.

The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United.

Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.