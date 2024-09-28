Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (76-84, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-78, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (76-84, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-78, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (2-2, 1.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-12, 6.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -128, Reds +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to end a four-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has an 82-78 record overall and a 43-36 record at home. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Cincinnati has a 76-84 record overall and a 37-42 record in road games. The Reds are 56-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Reds lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .281 batting average, and has 27 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 73 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 17-for-35 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 92 RBI while hitting .228 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.