Red Sox manager Alex Cora ejected in 1st inning of opening game of DH against Twins

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected in the first inning of the opening game of a…

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected in the first inning of the opening game of a split doubleheader against Minnesota on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Cora became irate after the umpiring crew came together and decided to allow Byron Buxton to advance to third on an interference call at second on a pickoff attempt in Boston’s 8-1 victory.

With Buxton at second, pitcher Nick Pivetta turned and threw to second baseman Vaughn Grissom, who went down to one knee to field the throw directly in the baseline as Buxton made his way back in safely.

Once the call was made, Cora quickly strutted out of the dugout and argued behind the mound, where crew chief Alan Porter ejected him. Porter tried to block him as he attempted to go argue with the other umpires.

“He blocked the bag, he did,” Cora said after the game. “But the whole mechanism, I didn’t like. It took them to argue and then Alan called time to get together. They got the call right, but you’re right there — just call it.”

Cora walked out to the second-base bag twice and pointed in the area before leaving the field to applause from the fans.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.