Red Sox designate 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — Rich Hill, the only player to appear in a major league game in each of the last 20 seasons, was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The 44-year-old left-hander four outs for Boston on Aug. 29 in a 2-0 loss to Toronto in his first appearance of the season. He pitched in four games for the Red Sox, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Hill has a 4.01 ERA in 386 MLB games in a career that started in 2002, when he was selected in the fourth round of the first year player draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Boston recalled 24-year-old right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero to take Hill’s roster spot.

“Tough one,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the club’s decision on Hill. “He’s going to be a Red Sox for life, but I think it’s smart for us to start getting guys here who can contribute for the future.”

In his career, Hill pitched for 13 teams, posting a 90-74 record with 1,428 strikeouts over 1,409 innings.

Hill and the late Tim Wakefield are the only pitchers to appear in a game for the Red Sox at 44 or older. Wakefield was 45.

Born in Boston, Hill made his big-league debut with the Cubs in 2005.

Hill appropriately wore No. 44 in his latest stint with the Red Sox, the fourth of his career. They signed him to a minor league deal on Aug. 16.

He also pitched for Pittsburgh, San Diego, Baltimore, Cleveland, Oakland, Tampa Bay, the Angels, Yankees, Dodgers, Twins and Mets.

He’s one short of Edwin Jackson’s record of playing for the most MLB clubs.

Boston enters Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox with a five-game losing streak and is 5 1/2 games behind the race for the third, and final, wild-card spot in the American League. The Red Sox are also a half game behind Detroit and Seattle, which both trail Kansas City by 5 games for the AL’s last playoff spot.

