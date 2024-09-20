Rays host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (73-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-78, fourth in the AL East) St.…

Toronto Blue Jays (73-80, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-78, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (16-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -113, Blue Jays -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 75-78 overall and 39-39 in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Toronto has a 35-43 record in road games and a 73-80 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Rays are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .283 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Jonny Deluca is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 30 home runs while slugging .553. Davis Schneider is 9-for-34 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (back), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (finger), Will Wagner: 60-Day IL (knee), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

