Rayo Vallecano beats Osasuna with three great goals

MADRID (AP) — Abdul Mumin scored an early candidate for goal of the season as Rayo Vallecano came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-1 and record its first win in the Spanish league on Monday.

In a game of great goals, Raúl García de Haro volleyed home from long range to put the visitors ahead after 26 minutes.

The second half, though, was all Rayo.

First, Mumin equalized in the 49th when his angled drive from a tight angle crashed in off the underside of the bar.

Then Andrei Ratiu made it 2-1 when he got on the end of Pep Chavarría’s cutback just outside the box and lashed it home.

Colombian star James Rodríguez made his debut for Rayo when he replaced Álvaro Garcia three minutes from time but it was Unai López who grabbed the late glory with a glorious 25-yard strike in injury time.

The result moved Rayo into sixth place. Osasuna was four places behind,

