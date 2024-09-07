Rafael Jodar and Mika Stojsavljevic win the US Open boys’ and girls’ championships

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Jodar of Spain rallied to win the U.S. Open boys’ singles title, beating top-seeded Nicolai…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Jodar of Spain rallied to win the U.S. Open boys’ singles title, beating top-seeded Nicolai Budkov Kjaer of Norway 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-1) on Saturday.

The No. 12-seeded Jodar denied Budkov Kjaer a second straight major title, after he won Wimbledon to become the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam singles title at either the junior or professional level.

Jodar, who will turn 18 on Sept. 17, said after his victory he wasn’t sure if he would still go to the University of Virginia as planned.

Mika Stojsavljevic, 15, of Britain won the girls’ title by beating No. 7 seed Wakana Sonobe of Japan 6-4, 6-4.

The top-seeded team of Czech Maxim Mrva and Rei Sakamoto of Japan won the boys’ doubles title by edging Denis Petak and Flynn Thomas 7-5, 7-6 (1). Norway’s Emily Sartz-Lunde and Malak El Allami of Morocco captured the girls’ championship in a match tiebreaker, beating Julie Pastikova and Julia Stusek 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

