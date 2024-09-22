PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)
6,858 yards; Par 72
b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,025 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.3 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Paul Broadhurst, $345,000
|66b-64a-72a—202
|-14
|Alex Cejka, $202,400
|70a-71b-64a—205
|-11
|Doug Barron, $137,408
|71b-65a-70a—206
|-10
|Rocco Mediate, $137,408
|68a-69b-69a—206
|-10
|Vijay Singh, $137,408
|67a-68b-71a—206
|-10
|Steven Alker, $92,000
|65b-72a-70a—207
|-9
|Matt Gogel, $67,244
|70a-70b-68a—208
|-8
|Paul Goydos, $67,244
|65a-71b-72a—208
|-8
|Tim Herron, $67,244
|68a-69b-71a—208
|-8
|Boo Weekley, $67,244
|68a-69b-71a—208
|-8
|Charlie Wi, $67,244
|67b-74a-67a—208
|-8
|K.J. Choi, $48,300
|70a-71b-68a—209
|-7
|Kirk Triplett, $48,300
|71a-68b-70a—209
|-7
|Thomas Bjorn, $37,950
|73b-69a-68a—210
|-6
|Ken Duke, $37,950
|73a-70b-67a—210
|-6
|Justin Leonard, $37,950
|65a-76b-69a—210
|-6
|Timothy O’Neal, $37,950
|74b-69a-67a—210
|-6
|Rod Pampling, $37,950
|69b-70a-71a—210
|-6
|Tim Petrovic, $37,950
|71b-70a-69a—210
|-6
|Chad Campbell, $29,210
|70a-70b-71a—211
|-5
|Ricardo Gonzalez, $29,210
|69b-72a-70a—211
|-5
|Arjun Atwal, $24,783
|69a-69b-74a—212
|-4
|Fred Couples, $24,783
|71b-70a-71a—212
|-4
|Glen Day, $24,783
|67b-70a-75a—212
|-4
|Ernie Els, $24,783
|74b-70a-68a—212
|-4
|Stephen Ames, $19,550
|70b-67a-76a—213
|-3
|Bernhard Langer, $19,550
|70b-74a-69a—213
|-3
|Corey Pavin, $19,550
|71b-71a-71a—213
|-3
|Paul Stankowski, $19,550
|72b-72a-69a—213
|-3
|Ken Tanigawa, $19,550
|69b-73a-71a—213
|-3
|Y.E. Yang, $19,550
|71a-74b-68a—213
|-3
|Angel Cabrera, $16,215
|72b-72a-70a—214
|-2
|Kevin Sutherland, $16,215
|68a-75b-71a—214
|-2
|Steve Flesch, $13,846
|70a-76b-69a—215
|-1
|Jeff Maggert, $13,846
|69a-74b-72a—215
|-1
|Scott McCarron, $13,846
|72a-71b-72a—215
|-1
|Mario Tiziani, $13,846
|70a-76b-69a—215
|-1
|Duffy Waldorf, $13,846
|68a-74b-73a—215
|-1
|Stuart Appleby, $11,270
|74b-71a-71a—216
|E
|Shane Bertsch, $11,270
|70b-72a-74a—216
|E
|Chris DiMarco, $11,270
|71b-75a-70a—216
|E
|Retief Goosen, $11,270
|73b-73a-70a—216
|E
|Tom Pernice, $11,270
|66a-75b-75a—216
|E
|Esteban Toledo, $9,890
|72b-71a-74a—217
|+1
|Steve Allan, $8,740
|70b-75a-73a—218
|+2
|Scott Dunlap, $8,740
|74b-72a-72a—218
|+2
|Bob Estes, $8,740
|75a-71b-72a—218
|+2
|John Senden, $8,740
|71a-73b-74a—218
|+2
|Lee Janzen, $7,590
|73b-72a-74a—219
|+3
|Jay Haas, $6,670
|74b-70a-76a—220
|+4
|Jerry Kelly, $6,670
|73b-73a-74a—220
|+4
|Cameron Percy, $6,670
|70a-73b-77a—220
|+4
|Scott Verplank, $5,750
|73a-72b-76a—221
|+5
|Fred Funk, $5,520
|74b-71a-77a—222
|+6
|Woody Austin, $5,290
|69a-77b-81a—227
|+11
