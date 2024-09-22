PURE Insurance Championship Par Scores

Sunday Pebble Beach, Calif. a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course) 6,858 yards; Par 72 b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course 7,025 yards;…

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course)

6,858 yards; Par 72

b-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.3 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Paul Broadhurst, $345,000 66b-64a-72a—202 -14 Alex Cejka, $202,400 70a-71b-64a—205 -11 Doug Barron, $137,408 71b-65a-70a—206 -10 Rocco Mediate, $137,408 68a-69b-69a—206 -10 Vijay Singh, $137,408 67a-68b-71a—206 -10 Steven Alker, $92,000 65b-72a-70a—207 -9 Matt Gogel, $67,244 70a-70b-68a—208 -8 Paul Goydos, $67,244 65a-71b-72a—208 -8 Tim Herron, $67,244 68a-69b-71a—208 -8 Boo Weekley, $67,244 68a-69b-71a—208 -8 Charlie Wi, $67,244 67b-74a-67a—208 -8 K.J. Choi, $48,300 70a-71b-68a—209 -7 Kirk Triplett, $48,300 71a-68b-70a—209 -7 Thomas Bjorn, $37,950 73b-69a-68a—210 -6 Ken Duke, $37,950 73a-70b-67a—210 -6 Justin Leonard, $37,950 65a-76b-69a—210 -6 Timothy O’Neal, $37,950 74b-69a-67a—210 -6 Rod Pampling, $37,950 69b-70a-71a—210 -6 Tim Petrovic, $37,950 71b-70a-69a—210 -6 Chad Campbell, $29,210 70a-70b-71a—211 -5 Ricardo Gonzalez, $29,210 69b-72a-70a—211 -5 Arjun Atwal, $24,783 69a-69b-74a—212 -4 Fred Couples, $24,783 71b-70a-71a—212 -4 Glen Day, $24,783 67b-70a-75a—212 -4 Ernie Els, $24,783 74b-70a-68a—212 -4 Stephen Ames, $19,550 70b-67a-76a—213 -3 Bernhard Langer, $19,550 70b-74a-69a—213 -3 Corey Pavin, $19,550 71b-71a-71a—213 -3 Paul Stankowski, $19,550 72b-72a-69a—213 -3 Ken Tanigawa, $19,550 69b-73a-71a—213 -3 Y.E. Yang, $19,550 71a-74b-68a—213 -3 Angel Cabrera, $16,215 72b-72a-70a—214 -2 Kevin Sutherland, $16,215 68a-75b-71a—214 -2 Steve Flesch, $13,846 70a-76b-69a—215 -1 Jeff Maggert, $13,846 69a-74b-72a—215 -1 Scott McCarron, $13,846 72a-71b-72a—215 -1 Mario Tiziani, $13,846 70a-76b-69a—215 -1 Duffy Waldorf, $13,846 68a-74b-73a—215 -1 Stuart Appleby, $11,270 74b-71a-71a—216 E Shane Bertsch, $11,270 70b-72a-74a—216 E Chris DiMarco, $11,270 71b-75a-70a—216 E Retief Goosen, $11,270 73b-73a-70a—216 E Tom Pernice, $11,270 66a-75b-75a—216 E Esteban Toledo, $9,890 72b-71a-74a—217 +1 Steve Allan, $8,740 70b-75a-73a—218 +2 Scott Dunlap, $8,740 74b-72a-72a—218 +2 Bob Estes, $8,740 75a-71b-72a—218 +2 John Senden, $8,740 71a-73b-74a—218 +2 Lee Janzen, $7,590 73b-72a-74a—219 +3 Jay Haas, $6,670 74b-70a-76a—220 +4 Jerry Kelly, $6,670 73b-73a-74a—220 +4 Cameron Percy, $6,670 70a-73b-77a—220 +4 Scott Verplank, $5,750 73a-72b-76a—221 +5 Fred Funk, $5,520 74b-71a-77a—222 +6 Woody Austin, $5,290 69a-77b-81a—227 +11

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.