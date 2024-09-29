Presidents Cup scorecards

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70. UNITED STATES 18 1/5, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/5 Sunday Singles United…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.

UNITED STATES 18 1/5, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/5

Sunday

Singles

United States 7 1/2, International 4 1/2

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Xander Schauffele, US 344-424-234-444-244-xxx

Jason Day, Int 335-435-345-443-334-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Sam Burns, US 345-324-354-454-444-424

Tom Kim, Int 444-534-354-454-343-424

Halved.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Scottie Scheffler, US 334-534-344-444-244-444

Hideki Matsuyama, Int 434-534-235-435-433-524

International, 1 up.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Russell Henley, US 434-435-244-444-244-4xx

Sungjae Im, Int 443-435-344-444-344-5xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Patrick Cantlay, US 334-435-243-445-333-42x

Taylor Pendrith, Int 344-534-333-445-254-43x

United States, 3 and 1.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Keegan Bradley, US 334-445-334-344-334-53x

Si Woo Kim, Int 344-434-343-455-354-42x

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Tony Finau, US 434-446-444-445-344-xxx

Corey Conners, Int 445-434-344-344-243-xxx

International, 5 and 3.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Wyndham Clark, US 345-436-344-344-335-424

Min Woo Lee, Int 334-635-344-554-354-433

Halved.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Sahith Theegala, US 354-435-344-335-244-434

Byeong Hun An, Int 444-434-244-445-334-434

Halved.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Collin Morikawa, US 444-435-334-444-334-43x

Adam Scott, Int 434-436-344-445-343-43x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Brian Harman, US 434-445-244-455-344-43x

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int 335-435-334-444-353-53x

International, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Max Homa, US 234-444-334-444-243-53x

Mackenzie Hughes, Int 334-434-354-444-345-43x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

