Presidents Cup scorecards

At Royal Montreal Golf Club
Montreal
Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.
UNITED STATES 18 1/5, INTERNATIONAL 11 1/5
Sunday
Singles
United States 7 1/2, International 4 1/2
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Xander Schauffele, US 344-424-234-444-244-xxx
Jason Day, Int 335-435-345-443-334-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Sam Burns, US 345-324-354-454-444-424
Tom Kim, Int 444-534-354-454-343-424
Halved.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Scottie Scheffler, US 334-534-344-444-244-444
Hideki Matsuyama, Int 434-534-235-435-433-524
International, 1 up.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Russell Henley, US 434-435-244-444-244-4xx
Sungjae Im, Int 443-435-344-444-344-5xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Patrick Cantlay, US 334-435-243-445-333-42x
Taylor Pendrith, Int 344-534-333-445-254-43x
United States, 3 and 1.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Keegan Bradley, US 334-445-334-344-334-53x
Si Woo Kim, Int 344-434-343-455-354-42x
Score
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Tony Finau, US 434-446-444-445-344-xxx
Corey Conners, Int 445-434-344-344-243-xxx
International, 5 and 3.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Wyndham Clark, US 345-436-344-344-335-424
Min Woo Lee, Int 334-635-344-554-354-433
Halved.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Sahith Theegala, US 354-435-344-335-244-434
Byeong Hun An, Int 444-434-244-445-334-434
Halved.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Collin Morikawa, US 444-435-334-444-334-43x
Adam Scott, Int 434-436-344-445-343-43x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Brian Harman, US 434-445-244-455-344-43x
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Int 335-435-334-444-353-53x
International, 2 and 1.
___
Par 444-435-344-445-344-434
Max Homa, US 234-444-334-444-243-53x
Mackenzie Hughes, Int 334-434-354-444-345-43x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.