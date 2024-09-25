Presidents Cup pairings for opening session

Fourballs pairings for the opening session Thursday in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal (all times EDT): 11:35 a.m. —…

Fourballs pairings for the opening session Thursday in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal (all times EDT):

11:35 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, United States, vs. Jason Day and Byeong Hun An, International.

11:53 a.m. — Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, United States, vs. Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, International.

12:11 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, United States, vs. Sungjae Im and Tom Kim, International.

12:29 — Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley, United States, vs. Taylor Pendrith and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International.

12:47 — Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners, International.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.