Phillies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (80-77, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (93-64, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Phillies: Tanner Banks (2-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -126, Phillies +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Philadelphia is 93-64 overall and 53-26 in home games. The Phillies have a 68-24 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has a 38-41 record on the road and an 80-77 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 29 home runs, 74 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .285 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .278 batting average, and has 26 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 59 walks and 71 RBI. Nico Hoerner is 14-for-37 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Cubs: Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

