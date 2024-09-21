Phillies take on the Mets after Bohm’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-69, second in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (92-62, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-69, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (12-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -110, Phillies -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the New York Mets after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Mets on Friday.

New York has a 44-35 record in home games and an 85-69 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Philadelphia is 92-62 overall and 40-36 on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 34 home runs while slugging .473. Francisco Alvarez is 8-for-33 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .299 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 27 walks and 59 RBI. Bryce Harper is 12-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

