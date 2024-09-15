Phillies and Mets meet in series rubber match

New York Mets (81-67, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-59, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Mets (81-67, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-59, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -147, Mets +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 51-26 in home games and 89-59 overall. The Phillies have hit 180 total home runs to rank ninth in the majors.

New York is 41-33 in road games and 81-67 overall. The Mets have a 61-28 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .294 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 22 doubles and 18 home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 15-for-37 with seven home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 9-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .219 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (back), Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

